Lost wedding ring returned to owner after three months

Tammy Abbott met the love of her life in 1974.

"Two weeks later, we bought wedding rings."

She wore it through 44 years of marriage. Then in January, she had it combined with her late mother's engagement ring.

"The next week, I lost it."

It could have been any number of places.

"All three Hannafords, Shaw's, the Bangor Walmart. The following week, I put an ad on Craigslist."

Bill McDougall is a member of The Ring Finders, a web-based directory of independent metal detecting specialists. He saw the ad and responded.

"I noticed it and said I'd like to help her, I could help."

"In my heart, there was a place that hadn't given up." said Abbot. "But in reality, I knew that the chances were very remote I would ever see it again."

What she didn't know is that McDougall has a near perfect record of finding lost rings.

"Walking the snowbanks, I did all of them three times, and this particular store in Brewer, I think I did it probably ten times."

Persistence finally paid off as the snowbanks melted at the Brewer Hannaford.

"There it was, and the minute I saw it, I knew it had to be. Thought I'd be able to contact her, write her right back, and it would all be over in a few days, but her ad had expired."

With no contact information, McDougall tried asking customer service at the stores he'd been searching. But after three months, no one had the info. Finally, he stopped at the front desk of the Brewer Police Department.

"I knew she knew something cause she lit right up and started looking through her index files, and she had a piece of paper."

"She told me I think we have your ring! For me, it was just divine intervention."

McDougall says this is why he does it.

"They all have smiles. You can't help it."

Abbott is overjoyed.

"It has a little bit of scraping on the edges from where it got plowed. I know they could buff it out, but it's part of the journey."