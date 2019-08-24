Loring Air Force Base open house underway

A big weekend at the Loring Military Heritage Center. It hosted the 25th anniversary of the closing of the Aroostook County base.

It was a gorgeous Saturday as hundreds gathered to remember the Loring Air Force Base.

Co-Event Leader, Cuppy Johndro, served at Loring when it was open and says this weekend was especially meaningful for her.

She said, "It's important to remember where we came from, the events that were here, the people that served, the people that were born here, lived here. I've even been in touch with Charles Loring's family, his daughter and she's told me that she was so excited to hear that we were going to do this because it just keeps his memory alive."

Ceremonies were held all day Saturday in honor of the Loring Air Force Base.

One event was the retiring of the flag that flew at the base when it was in operation.

It was retired to its new home in the museum at the base.