Loring Air Force Base opened the 2 mile runway for any car

The Loring Air Force Base was busy Saturday as people attempted to break land speed records.

For the 10th year in a row, the Loring Timing Association or LTA opened up the 2 mile runway for everything from everyday cars to drag racing cars.

Drivers had the chance to speed down the 2-mile runway.

The Director of the event says he's glad to support the local area.

"Most of the spectators are local but, we do get some coming up from Boston and Down East Maine,” says Joe Daly, Director. “The most significant part is that all the racers stay locally in hotels and you know eat in the local restaurants has a pretty positive impact on the local economy."

The event wraps up Sunday. For more information about the LTA, visit loringtiming.com.

