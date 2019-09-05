Longtime pilot opens vintage seaplane museum in Greenville

Roger Currier owns Currier's Aviation Museum and flying service on Moosehead Lake.

When he and his wife moved to Greenville in the spring of 1982 it wasn't long after that they opened Currier's Flying Service.

"There's a lot of satisfaction in that seeing the look on people's faces and just sharing what God has done with the landscape up here, sharing that with people."

Since opening, he has found a passion for collecting vintage airplanes, equipment, tools and more.

"We've kind of dabbled in everything. I'm kind of into old wooden boats so we got some boats here, and outboard motors."

Now he has opened his hangars to the public and lets them tour his museum for free.

"It doesn't really matter whether people fly with us or not, the main thing is for people to enjoy what we enjoy here."

When not flying you can find Roger in one of the hangars working on an aircraft or transforming the museum.

"When I'm working on stuff that is older than me, which is harder and harder to find but it makes me feel young again."

Now, Roger and his wife have one goal in mind...

"Is to preserve the seaplane heritage which is so prevalent here in Northern Maine."

When asking Roger why he likes to fly so much he says he doesn't know but...

"This is the type of flying I like to do. There is a certain freedom, a certain satisfaction."

"Rogers tells me that his flying service and this museum will continue running for many years to come."