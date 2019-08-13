Longtime Somerset Co. jail employee sentenced for molesting child

A long time employee of the Somerset County jail has been given a deferred sentence for molesting a child.

66-year-old Phillip Campbell of Harmony pleaded guilty last week to unlawful sexual contact.

He was arrested in February.

If Campbell stays out of trouble for the next year, he can pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

If not, he could go to jail.

Court documents say about three years ago, Campbell started abusing a child who was under 10.

As part of his sentence, he's not allowed to have contact with that child or any other children under 18.

He also has to stay 1,000 feet away from a school, park or playground.