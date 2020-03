A longtime Caribou sign-making business was destroyed by fire this afternoon.

Several fire departments were called to Lee Merchant Signs on the Madawaska Road a little before 1 o'clock.

Fire officials say although no one was in the workshop when the fire started.

Employees were working there earlier in the day.

No one was hurt.

We're told a woodstove was being used in the building, but at this time no cause has been determined.

The investigation continues.