Long-term care workforce commission to meet for first time Wednesday

With Maine's aging population, the state faces a big problem: not enough long-term care workers.

A commission is meeting for the first time Wednesday to look at the issue.

We're told job shortages in nursing homes and outside care could be in the thousands.

The commission brings together stakeholders from across the state and industry to try to bring real change.

"I think that this is something that those of us that live in Maine usually are aging alongside people in our family that we see this happening to," said Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Waldo County, who is co-chairing the commission. "So there are a lot of ideas out there, and I know that people have a real understanding that this is an issue. So I'm confident that we'll be able to make some really solid recommendations to build upon the work that has already been done and hopefully get some action in the next session."

The commission is expected to complete its findings by the end of the year so they can pass it on to the legislature by the start of the session.