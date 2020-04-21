Long term care facilities working to keep COVID-19 out

With the threat of the coronavirus spreading, long term care facilities are working around the clock to protect staff and residents.

President and CEO of the Maine Health Care Association Rick Erb says it's been a huge issue across the state with the focus and goal to be to keep COIVD-19 out of nursing homes and other facilities.

They're screening essential workers coming in and sending more personal protective equipment to places where cases occur.

He says there have been six nursing homes out of 93 in the state that have faced it.

Erb says communication between staff, residents and CDC officials and testing is crucial in the fight against it and says having more access to testing is so important right now.

While long term care facilities are used to dealing with infectious illnesses, this is one with heightened concern and Erb says the more testing the better.

"Our focus has been on Testing new admissions, whether it's hospital discharges or whatever the source of the admission is. That's important we want to see university of testing in those situations. I think we're moving in that direction I don't think it's 100% but I think we're moving in that direction," he said.

Erb says testing staff is also something that needs to be done more.

Currently, workers who come in contact with positive-testing residents could be positive, too, and then quarantined for two weeks making staffing more of an issue than it's already been.

Erb commended workers across the state.