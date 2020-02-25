Long Creek Youth Development Center: potential changes

The future of the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland took center stage in Augusta.

A task force met to put forward changes to the state's current system.

Ahead of that meeting, dozens of people rallied outside with a clear message -- it's time to shut it down.

Activists with Maine Youth Justice say the millions spent on Long Creek would be better served elsewhere.

Specifically community-based programs to help troubled kids.

They say the system needs to be overhauled.

Members of the state's task force agree changes need to happen.

They say closing Long Creek is not an option on the table right now.

Abdul Ali , Maine Youth Justice: We're failing as a community if we keep blaming children for their actions. They only do what they're taught. They only do as they see as being done to them.

Randall Liberty/Maine Dept. of Corrections: Every state has some number of institutional confinement of youth for public safety. It is our goal to reduce those numbers though.

Long Creek's population has already dropped from 300 to around 50, with plans to shrink it even more in the coming years.

There is also a plan to invest more in alternative options for youth offenders.

