Lone piper visits memorials and cemeteries to honor fallen soldiers

A lone bagpiper traveled around to nearly 20 memorials, monuments, and cemeteries in the greater Bangor region on Memorial Day.

Daniel Bean has been piping for over ten years.

He says while every Memorial Day is important to him, this year feels different.

Though he played the music alone, he hopes the sound carried and brought comfort.

One of his stops was the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge in Orono.

"I knew the Silk family, and when Brandon lost his life, I did play in their procession for his service. I played at that. It was just pulling at my heart. It came to me to come play for him."

Another thing that make this year different for Bean is that his son Jacob left to join the U.S. Marine Corps just over a week ago.