Logging community reacts to explosion at Jay mill

The investigation continues into what caused the explosion at the Pixelle Androscoggin Mill in Jay Wednesday.

Amazingly, no one was seriously injured.

Now, cleanup is underway as folks grapple with the effects of the explosion.

Thursday the attention was focused on cleanup as the DEP has been out power-washing a lot of the surrounding areas.

But as cleanup continues, many people whose employment depends on the mill are worried about what's going to happen next -- specifically loggers and truckers.

Logging and trucking adds an estimated $620 million to the Maine economy, with nearly 10,000 jobs tied to them.

Some folks in the industry told TV5 that about a million tons of production goes through the mill.

That equates to 256 logging jobs directly tied to the mill.

That's 30,000 truckloads of wood that go into that facility.

They say they're grateful no one was seriously hurt, and just hope it can reopen.

This is also going to cause market disruptions because other mills will buy the wood that this mill has already purchased.