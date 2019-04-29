Loggers and wood haulers push for collective bargaining rights

Dozens of loggers and wood haulers came out to the State House Monday to testify on a bill that would give them collective bargaining rights.

Since the early 1990s, loggers have been forced to be independent contractors.

Federal anti-trust laws prohibit contractors from forming cooperatives, but states can make special exemptions.

A bill introduced by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, would do just that.

"And what I asked the committee is, look at the faces of the people," said Jackson. "Look at the ones that put themselves on the line to come down here and speak today. I mean, do you think that they're entitled as opposed to the soft-handed three piece suit people that was getting up there to make sure that workers continue to get screwed in this state and in an industry that has been used so damn bad that you can't even get people now to actually want their kids to go into the industry."

Jackson is a fifth generation logger.

"Lifetime of being screwed by landowners that told me to do it or go home, watching the people in my community consistently not have opportunity," said Jackson.

"We've tried several times to make changes," said wood hauler Stacey Kelly. "We're not really asking for an awful lot. Small changes would help a lot. But I think where Troy's heading here is the way to go."

Opponents say the special anti-trust exemption does not apply in this case since the landowner makes decisions on production and marketing.

"The legislation really speaks to farmers that have commodities that want to be able to market their product with buyers," said Patrick Strauch, Executive Director of the Maine Forest Products Council. "It's different to try to put loggers and truckers who are providing a service in that same kind of category."

And they say it could hurt more than help.

"I think we may find like we did when we passed a similar bill in 2004 that it did more to harm opportunity," said Strauch.

The bill is cosponsored by Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro, House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, and Assistant House Minority Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle.