Local log roller raising funds for Huntington's Disease

A major log rolling competition is going virtual this year due to COVID-19.

Alissa Wetherbee from Axe Women Loggers of Maine is putting a fun spin on the competition.

Wetherbee entered this year's Midwest Log Rolling Championship with video shot in Mount Desert Island.

Each entry is asked to do a trick in their video.

The competition is also a fundraiser for the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

Wetherbee says her goal is to gather at least $100 to donate to the cause.

To vote, you must visit the Midwest Log Rolling Facebook page.

"You submit your vote by writing 'vote' in the comment section underneath the video. You can vote for one adult entry and one under 13 entry. On the link to our video is also the link to donate to our fundraising page for Huntington's Disease," said Wetherbee.

Voting ends July 5th.