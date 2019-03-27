Lockdowns ordered at several schools around Bangor due to alleged social media threat

Schools in Orono and Bangor were in lockdown status Wednesday morning after school officials say there was an alleged threat made.

The lockdown in Orono was lifted after police searched the high school.

Bangor later ended their lockdown as well.

High schools in both Orono and Bangor were impacted by this threat from what we are told.

The superintendent of Bangor schools sent an automated voice mail message to parents this morning indicating there was a threat to the school, and students "are safe".

A police presence was seen at those schools.

Other schools in the Greater Bangor area this morning were also on lockdown.