Locals recognized for their commitment to their communities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local Penobscot County Commissioners held the Spirit of America Awards Ceremony in Bangor Tuesday.
16 local people and organizations were recognized for their commitment to community.
This is the second year Penobscot County has participated in handing out these awards.
The recipients are nominated by their towns and voted on by the Commissioners.
Bill Collins, Penobscot County Administrator says, "Each in their own way have given countless hours to their communities and many times these people do it not expecting any recognition but the leaders of their communities felt that they deserve to be recognized."
The Spirit of America Foundation Tribute is presented in the name of more than 100 Maine municipalities each year.
District 1
Nelson Durgin of Bangor
District 2
William Palmer of Carmel
Bobby Davis of Corinna
Rick Whitney of Dexter
Debra Ryan of Etna
Hampden Children's Day Committee
Jerry Dunivan of Plymouth
Arthur & Catherine Witham of Hermon
District 3
Michael Judkins
Bradley Volunteer Fire Department
Julia Sundberg of Burlington
Linda Wakefield of Enfield
Eugene Turner of LaGrange
Angie Belk of Lincoln
Albert Fowler, Cody McEwen, Jerry Bulley, Matt DeLaney & Trcia Cyr of Millinocket