Locals recognized for their commitment to their communities

Local Penobscot County Commissioners held the Spirit of America Awards Ceremony in Bangor Tuesday.

16 local people and organizations were recognized for their commitment to community.

This is the second year Penobscot County has participated in handing out these awards.

The recipients are nominated by their towns and voted on by the Commissioners.

Bill Collins, Penobscot County Administrator says, "Each in their own way have given countless hours to their communities and many times these people do it not expecting any recognition but the leaders of their communities felt that they deserve to be recognized."

The Spirit of America Foundation Tribute is presented in the name of more than 100 Maine municipalities each year.

District 1

Nelson Durgin of Bangor

District 2

William Palmer of Carmel

Bobby Davis of Corinna

Rick Whitney of Dexter

Debra Ryan of Etna

Hampden Children's Day Committee

Jerry Dunivan of Plymouth

Arthur & Catherine Witham of Hermon

District 3

Michael Judkins

Bradley Volunteer Fire Department

Julia Sundberg of Burlington

Linda Wakefield of Enfield

Eugene Turner of LaGrange

Angie Belk of Lincoln

Albert Fowler, Cody McEwen, Jerry Bulley, Matt DeLaney & Trcia Cyr of Millinocket