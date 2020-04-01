Locals come together to manufacture face shields at Challenger Learning Center of Maine

A group of healthcare workers, local residents, churches and more have come together to help meet the needs of local hospitals.

The group has been working to gather as many 3D printers and monetary donations possible to produce face shields.

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine will be the first manufacturing hub for the face shields.

As of now, they have 23 printers.

The printers have been donated by many local schools and residents.

The first customer is St. Joseph Hospital.

The hope is to start printing the face shields by next week.

Kirsten Hibbard, Executive Director, Challenger Learning Center of Maine says, "we are hopefully not going to be the only manufacturing hub at the Challenger Learning Center. Orange Chaos, a robotics team out of Brewer, they are going to set up their own manufacturing hub also. Then we are going to share all of this information so that the whole community will be bonding together. St. Joes is our first customer, they need thousands.

​There has been a Go Fund Me page called Grass Roots Pandemic Volunteering set up for donations or you can go to astronaut dot org.

You can also visit Grass Roots Pandemic on Facebook.