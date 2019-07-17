Locally owned food market in Rockport closing its doors for good

For the past 19 years, folks driving on Route 1 in Rockport have passed the Rockport Market Place, but that will soon change.

"People will drive by this building and loved coming in here and say, what used to be there, and that's okay. Change is good."

The Market Place will close its doors at the end of the month, and the new owner is turning it into an entertainment center.

It's been home to Maine-made products such as coffee, beer, jams, and jellies.

"It's really bittersweet in the sense that Cathe has had such a long involvement in the community having the storefront welcoming locals and folks from away." NATS "She's given so many Maine producers the opportunity to showcase their products, given them the opportunity to have a place where they can have a customer base alongside so many other quality Maine products."

Owner, Cathe Morrill, has also owned the State of Maine Cheese Company since 1996 and has been producing cheese in the building for nearly two decades.

"On Route 1 here in Rockport, everyone has associated us with State of Maine Cheese being here for all of our wonderful customers from around the world coming into my storefront."

The building and State of Maine Cheese will have new owners, but Cathe says she won't be far away.

"I will always be associated with the State of Maine Cheese. I'm going to help with the new owner. It's very exciting and heartbreaking and bittersweet all at the same time."

When July comes to an end, you won't be able to buy the cheese here anymore, but there will still be plenty of locations around the state where it will be sold.

"I know that the State of Maine Cheese will be able to go to the next level with a new owner."

While the end is quickly coming, Cathe has just one thing she would like to say to all of her loyal customers.

"Thank you."

