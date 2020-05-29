Local woman shares her story about surviving a stroke

A local woman who survived a stroke is sharing her story in hopes of helping others avoid one.

This is Stroke Awareness Month and experts want to get out the message that strokes can be preventable.

It can be easy to remember the most common stroke symptoms.

“F.A.S.T. Facial droop, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and the T is time, which is time to call 911. We do not want patients driving in, we want them to call 911 because once they call 911 they call us and so we know that they’re coming," said Angela Wheelden, Stroke Coordinator at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Unfortunately strokes have many symptoms. The acronym F.A.S.T is just a few of the most common.

For one local woman, Jennifer Williams, she found that out the hard way.

“My stroke story is probably a little different then a lot of people who have gone through this. Because my symptoms weren’t typical. So I was working and my hand went numb, it kind of went tingly like when your arm falls asleep. And I remember making a joke to my co-worker because it wouldn’t go away and I said well if I die this is how it started. And the next day the tingling was in my hand and half my face," said Williams.

Williams says she felt an increase of symptoms like balance and coordination issues for more than a week.

“So it was 10 days of me kind of lightly understanding that something wasn’t right. But not really listening to my gut before I actually went to the doctor," said Williams.

She adds that she was relatively lucky with few long term affects, but that others should be mindful of possible symptoms.

For other area stroke survivors Northern Light offers a support group, that is now meeting over Zoom.