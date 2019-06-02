Local woman helps bring music therapy into Bangor

A Bangor woman is really passionate about music and helping people.

When those two elements combine, they can make the perfect song.

Makayla White, a music therapist, said, "I can use music every day. I can sing, I can play instruments, but I can also have these tangible results of how I'm really influencing people's lives."

At just 23 years old, Makayla White has a lot to be proud of.

"I always wanted to go to Berkeley College of Music. I graduated a five-year program in three years and just completed my clinical hours."

All that hard work, lead her to find music therapy.

"I was like, oh! This is it, using music to reach those non-musical goals."

Music therapy, it's where heart and science meet. It's where you take the language of the heart and kind of bring it into those clinical standardize approaches. It's where you target the brain."

White recently started her own music therapy practice.

"I wanted to do something that I could wake up every day and be like okay, I'm making a difference."

It's called Music in Maine.

"There's no one in Bangor that's doing what I'm doing. I wanted to come back here to help educate and advocate for myself and help grow music therapy in Maine to be something that it isn't yet."

She calls herself a traveling therapist.

"I don't have a site where people come and meet me, I go to you. Whether you're in a hospital in your home, schools, anything like that."

She hits the right notes to help those reach their goals.

"It's not just what you think. It is not listening to music, it's not just me singing to you. There are so many different ways that we can use music. I recently worked with somebody with Parkinson's disease to help them with their gate training, walking."

With every strum, she hopes to touch the lives of many.

"I want it to be something that every Maine resident can have. You don't have to carry a tune. It's just if you like music then you'll benefit from it."

For more information on Music in ME, you can visit, musicinmaine.com or head to Music in ME on Facebook.