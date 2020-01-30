Local wildlife refuge continues campaign to get kids in nature

Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town has made it their mission to connect people to the natural and cultural history of Maine.

Last year, the 2,400 acre refuge had an ambitious goal of getting one thousand kids in nature.

They surpassed that.

So this year, with the help of several sponsors, they've upped their goal to 2,020 kids.

Experts say that in a largely digital age, getting kids in nature improves mental health.

Nadia Mendiola of Acadia Hospital says, "It helps being more active. So, it decreases that risk for diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease in our youth and therefore helps our mental health. There is correlation between activity and improved sleep health. Improved sleep health then helps improve mental health."

To learn more about the refuge and their campaign you can visit hirundomaine.org.