Local wildlife biologist and artists helps patients focus more on walls than their ailments

Going for a doctor's visit of any kind can be scary sometimes, especially kids.

With the help of a local wildlife biologist and artist, pediatric patients are focusing more on the walls than their ailments.

Treehouses for children, and the children at heart.

That's the transformation Mark McCollough made through his paintbrush on the sound booths at Northern Light Hearing Care in Bangor.

Sound booths are typically dull, dimly lit, silent and can be unwelcoming and intimidating.

McCollough worked his magic, turning these booths into a fun whimsical space for everyone to enjoy.

"It has really helped to ease the tension for, especially children, that we see, to come back and just be more comfortable. We're able to get a little more done when they're more comfortable in this area," says Jaime Wesley, Audiologist at Hearing Care.

Staff at Hearing Care say they also love looking at the art in their workspace every day.

McCollough has done other areas of the medical center all in an effort to make these seemingly scary places fun and inviting for all patients.