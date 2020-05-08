Educare in Waterville recognizes teachers

The week of May 4th is teacher appreciation week.

On Friday, folks at Educare in Waterville came up with a new idea to show their appreciation in a safe way.

They offered different drive-up treats and activities for teachers.

They handed out free coffee and snacks to show how grateful they are for their efforts this school year.

Especially with how they overhauled to at-home learning.

Rhonda Kaiser, the Organizer, said, "It's so important to recognize the teachers because they do so much hard work all year long, and especially during this time. It's just a trying time, it's a unique time, and we need to put all the positivity and wellness into everything we can."

Folks with Educare made sure to wear masks and gloves when it came to any hand to hand interactions.