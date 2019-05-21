Local transportation museum offering memorial scholarship

There is a new scholarship opportunity for kids at The Cole Land Transportation Museum.

In honor of a long term employee and volunteer Cliff Vining who has passed away.

His family created the Cliff Vining Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship will be offered to the children and or grandchildren of current and former volunteers and employees of The Cole Museum as well as young volunteers that plan on going to college.

"They come here, they see what the museum offers as far as education about the history of Maine through its land transportation. They see the hard work and dedication and Cliff specially and what he did to make this unique place and then they can go out and do good things themselves. It's a little bit of a pay it forward, while at the same time appreciating the past. "

The Cole Land Transportation Museum is dedicated to preserving vehicles and challenging kids to higher aspirations.