Local towing service offers annual rides on New Year's Eve

If you're ringing in the New Year with friends and family, you have a few options on how to get home safely.

Union Street Towing in Bangor is continuing its tradition of offering free rides home on New Year's Eve.

If you haven't designated a sober driver and need a lift, call the towing company at 942-4200.

Their drivers will pick you up, your car and up to four friends and bring you home.

There are a couple of rules, you need to have keys to the vehicle, the car needs to run and all the passengers need to be going to the same spot in the Bangor or Brewer area.

Co-Owner Sarah Baker says, "We just want to make sure everyone gets home safe. We don't want people drinking and driving. We just think it's the right thing to do."

Bangor police will be out in full force to make sure folks are not drinking and driving.