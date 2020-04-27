Local theatre raising money through lip sync battle

Do you like karaoke but don't think you have the chops for it?

Do you like to put on a good performance?

Some Theatre Company has the contest for you.

A lip sync battle.

Like celebrities do on the TV show, or Jimmy Fallon, there's no actual singing involved. It's just you giving the performance of a lifetime.

The best part is, you'll be helping out a local theatre company in the process.

Some Theatre Company in Bangor recently moved into a brand new space in the mall.

The pandemic has caused them to cancel shows but they have to continue to pay rent for their space.

This lip sync battle will help them raise the funds they need to stay open while providing some fun entertainment.

Brandon Clark, a board member for the theatre company says, "Theatre gives people the opportunity to go somewhere and forget about everything for an hour and a half or two hours. We are trying out best to provide two to three minutes of just forgetting what's going on and being sucked into this lip sync video that is definitely going to be silly but it's going to provide entertainment for those two to three minutes."

They are taking submissions through next Monday.

To take part, you can message Some Theatre Company on Facebook.

Voting will begin shortly after.

The theatre also has a general fundraising page if you'd like to donate.

You can find that by visiting:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/643179302909413/