Local theatre company bringing 'Next to Normal' to the stage

Some Theatre Company in Orono is putting on a production of “Next to Normal.”

The show explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness.

The show starts August 16th and runs through the 24th.

Ticket pricing details: $20 - reserved seating - Tiered

$35 Patron of the Arts VIP - Reserved seating with snack, beverage and seat cushion

Tickets are also available at the door. Cash or check only.

Younger audience members admitted at the discretion of their parents.

Visit www.stcmaine.org for tickets and more information.

