Local theaters offering curbside concessions for your movie night pleasure

You can't go to a movie theater, but you can still get your popcorn.

Many movie theaters across the state are offering curbside concessions.

Planning a movie night at home with your family?

Why not get your favorite snacks and support your local theater?

Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft, Spotlight Cinemas in Orono, and The Strand in Rockland all started this past weekend.

They posted to their Facebook pages it was a great success.

Check the Facebook page or website of your local theater to see if they are offering something similar.