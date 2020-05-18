Local theaters offering curbside concessions for your movie night pleasure

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) You can't go to a movie theater, but you can still get your popcorn.
Many movie theaters across the state are offering curbside concessions.
Planning a movie night at home with your family?
Why not get your favorite snacks and support your local theater?
Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft, Spotlight Cinemas in Orono, and The Strand in Rockland all started this past weekend.
They posted to their Facebook pages it was a great success.
Check the Facebook page or website of your local theater to see if they are offering something similar.