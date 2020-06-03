Local teacher finds creative way to bond and keep in touch with students

What if we told you a teacher can be by their student's side all of the time - without even being there?

One teacher's creative idea starts with a laminated piece of paper.

Early childhood education teacher Meghan Stubbs works at Hancock County Technical Center.

She formed a bond with her seniors this year.

She wanted to do something special because of the way things ended.

So, Flat Mrs. Stubbs was born.

Her seniors say Mrs. Stubbs is always smiling, but this is the expression she's really known for.

"They'll say 'Mrs. Stubbs is giving you the mom face,' or 'Mrs. Stubbs is giving you the look.' I wanted it to be that they laugh about that kind of bonds them is just a silly thing to try and keep spirits up," Meghan Stubbs said.

"We're like a small family, so being apart from each other was super hard, so, having Flat Mrs. Stubbs was something that brought us like closer together," Senior Rylie Clough, said.

The parents are also a part of this group.

Mrs. Stubbs goes on plenty of adventures!

She really does love to travel.

Look at her packing to move, getting an oil change, and even helping a senior decorate her grad cap!