Local students will graduate early to help fight COVID-19 pandemic

School officials at the University of Maine at Augusta and Presque Isle say students will graduate early to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 students from the Medical Laboratory Technology Program are ready and eligible to begin work the week of May 4th.

They finished the program two weeks early. "The students were originally scheduled to finish up on May 15 and be eligible to start work on May 18; instead, they took their last test on May 1 and became eligible to work on May 4."

“The laboratory has faced a shortfall of techs for quite some time. Now, with the challenges of COVID-19, there has never been a more important time to get our students working” Leigh Belair, UMPI Assistant Professor and Co-Director of the MLT Program of Maine, said.“The laboratory and lab testing are discussed daily in the news, and it makes me proud that our graduates will play a critical role in this effort. With our profession in the spotlight, the students have an opportunity to contribute both now and in the future.”

This allows them to work in clinical labs an provide a vital role in COVID-19 testing.

“Medical laboratory technicians play an important role in performing COVID-19 testing,” Leigh Belair, UMPI Assistant Professor and Co-Director of the MLT Program of Maine, said. “Though their work is behind the scenes, it’s incredibly important work, and we’re so pleased that our graduates are able to help.”