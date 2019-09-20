Local students join global climate change protest

Students and people of all ages gathered in Broadway Park in Bangor Friday.

Organizers of the Maine Youth Climate strike and rally say this is all about standing up for a better future.

It's a coalition of students from across the state working to get lawmakers to confront climate change.

They joined a global movement of striking students.

Millions of people skipped or walked out of school and work today to protest climate change.

We spoke with local students about what being a part of the movement means to them.

"It's really needed. Especially in our world today. With everything going on we just need to actually stand up," said Cabe Packard, a Hampden Academy sophomore.

"I support the world. I think that we should have just a future, and my kids and my grandkids," said Amblen Isenhaul, a Hampden Academy sophomore.

"It's kind of more of a numbers issue, in that, if we all come together, even if it's just a smaller one, like this, at least it shows that everyone in every part of the country and even the world, actually care about the issue," said Jordan Goodstein, a UMaine student.

Strikes also took place in other cities and towns across the state including Bar Harbor.