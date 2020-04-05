Local store owner gives firefighters free groceries

Folks around the state are continuing to reach out and give back to our local first-responders.

Who are now worried for their own health on top of their normal duties.

The latest one we bring you happened right at the Orono IGA Sunday morning.

When a number of Orono Firefighters had their groceries rung up, the store's owner came over and said it was free of charge.

In a facebook post, they said:

"They tried to pay but we said no! Thank you Orono Fire for your hard work keeping us safe. #hometownproud."