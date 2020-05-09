Local store offering free and low cost face masks

Furniture, Mattresses and More in Bangor is using this opportunity to help those in need.

Deemed an essential business, the store decided to help locals by selling masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The masks are made with the help of local crafters and even include specially made ones for those with hearing impaired people in their lives.

They can also come with support bands designed to stop ear pain for those working long hours, like nurses.

If you can't afford a mask, the store will provide you with a free one.

"We're someone who loves the Bangor area, we love our community. And so we want to give back, we want to do something to say "We're here, we care." They're not shopping too much anyhow, so let's do something. So, yes, we lose a little, but in the long run, it's a win-win for all of us," said Kathy Harvey, Owner of Furniture, Mattresses and More.

If you want to help the store always needs fabric and elastics.

You can call them at 941-0055.