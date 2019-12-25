Local soup kitchen holds Christmas celebration for the public

A Christmas day community, complete with good times and good people.

The Belfast Soup Kitchen held their seventh annual Free Holiday Dinner at the Belfast Boathouse.

The perfect opportunity for those with nowhere else to go, to find their holiday joy, and some great food.

"Mashed Potatoes, stuffing, carrots, rolls and different desserts too. I think for the people that really need it, it's fantastic. Plus for my wife and I we don't have any of our kids with us this year, so it really gives us a chance to mingle and be with other people too," said Doug Bitler, a volunteer.

Those who walked in also were given some free raffle tickets, with some great prizes.

"Well we got two cell phones we're going to give away with the cards. We got a drone, that could be used, you know anybody could use that," said Sheldon Snell, an organizer for the event.

They even have presents under the tree ready to be unwrapped.

"Everybody's guaranteed to get a gift, walking out the door. We're working with people who are less fortunate. We're worried about cold feet and hands and heads. So a lot of it's gonna be gloves and warm clothing but there's a lot of toys for the kids," said Snell.

If you'd like more information about the Belfast Soup Kitchen, you can visit belfastsoupkitchen.org.