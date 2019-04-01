Local school encouraging people to Light It Up Blue in honor of Autism Awareness month

April is Autism Awareness month across the U.S.

Light It Up Blue, observed on April 2nd, is a day dedicated to raising awareness.

Stillwater Academy, a private behavioral school through Community Health and Counseling Services, is preparing to celebrate all month long.

"They're not autistic. They are a person with autism, and we are looking at celebrating all their strengths, their successes, and working on challenges they have to provide them with the best education and the most independence they can have when they leave us."

Folks all across the country wear blue or display the color blue to show awareness and support for people with autism.

"For us, it is the very day of autism awareness month. We like trying to focus on trying to provide support and opportunities for our families at the school here, to come together and be able to talk to one another and look at issues they have. It is kind of a month to celebrate it. So we start off by letting our parents know to 'Light It Up Blue' to show support for each other."

The school is encouraging everyone in Maine to show their support Tuesday by displaying the color blue any way you can.

"You showing your support for autism awareness month is however you want to do it. It doesn't need to be 'Light It Up Blue.' It doesn't need to be this. It is just about coming together and supporting our families."

During April, the school partners with the Autism Society of Maine and provides different opportunities for families.

"Part of the school here, the great thing about it is we try to access the community and teach the community about our students, as much as our students about the community because that is what it is going to be when they graduate from here."

They say their focus is on Maine families and providing services to them.

"It's about talking about autism here in Maine and keeping that here in Maine. When we are fundraising and things like that, it is all about supporting families here."