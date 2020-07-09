Local school administrators respond to new federal guidance for international students

On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that international students in the U.S. will have to leave the country if they plan on taking classes entirely online.

Some universities around the country are pushing back on the plan.

TV5 spoke with some area high schools who accept international students to see how this could affect them heading into the fall semester.

As schools around the area make plans to open safely for the fall semester, many administrators who welcome international students are playing a waiting game to see if those students will be allowed to join the other student population.

Under new guidelines put into place by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, international students must take at least some of their classes in person.

New visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that entirely online.

This has some local high school officials concerned.

"We have a lot of students who haven't paid their full deposit yet even though we require that at this time of year” said Chris McDonald, Head of Schools at Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield. “Many are waiting and seeing. You have a lot of our embassies backed up over there, and some are just now opening, so if kids do get their visa and their visa appointments, it's going to be a couple of days or months later than it usually would be. Flights, right? There are not a whole lot of flights coming out of Asia or Europe per se, so now these flights are not only more expensive but they're less frequent."

Foxcroft Academy will be in a "hybrid" stage come fall. Meaning, they will be offering a combination of online and in-person classes.

Other schools like Lee Academy are doing the same and getting creative, too.

"We're actually building a couple of outdoor classrooms this summer which will allow us to increase our space on campus to be able to distance students out more and tie that into our environmental science classes,” explained Luke Shorty, Executive Director at Lee Academy.

Internationals students make up at least 15% of the student population at John Bapst in Bangor.

They, too have had some students who never left the country since the pandemic began.

For those that did, it's still unclear when they may be able to return.

"There are students who will arrive on October 1st, November 1st, others will arrive the second semester,” said Mel MacKay, Head of School at John Bapst.

Those students unable to arrive in the U.S. before classes start in-person at the end of August will be able to participate virtually if they wish.

And while the loss of international enrollment could be detrimental for some schools around the country, school administrators here in Maine remain hopeful.

"We're just trying to make the option of distance learning with our quality teachers and a U.S. bases program that prepares those kids directly for the U.S. higher education experience as attractive as possible,” said MacKay.