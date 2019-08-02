Local salmon club hosts special visitors from around the world

The Veazie Salmon Club hosted a lobster dinner Friday night for some very special visitors.

A total of 18 students from Scotland, Canada, and the United States were busy all week long learning more about Atlantic salmon.

They're all a part of the Atlantic Salmon Conservation Schools Network (ASCSN). That's an organization dedicated to learning ways to preserve the species.

Friday, they got to tour some Maine Rivers and learn about our restoration efforts.

Students can now take all they've learned and share it with other people.

David Ritchie, ASCSN, said, "They will be the custodians of our rivers tomorrow. We give them an experience, let them build connections, let them understand different cultures, see rivers that are different to their own and learn. Salmon is quite a unifying species. We all have a passion for this iconic fish that needs our efforts to look after it, so other people can see it as iconic too."

They also learned about the Veazie Salmon Club's history. If you're interested in learning more, the club encourages you to reach out. You can call them at 200-6218 or visit their website at Veaziesalmonclub.org.

