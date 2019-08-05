Local safety expert shares tips on what to do in mass shooting situation

31 people died in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.

Another mass shooting happened a week before that Gilroy, California.

We spoke to people in the community about their thoughts concerning the horrific events.

"When Vegas happened, I went there a week later, and it was just awful to see all of that, and now I'm on vacation, and so I was kind of off the grid for a few days, and I came out and there's two shootings that of have happened. It's like, it's unbelievable in my lifetime how much it's increased and very upsetting," Jen Pattershall-Geide, a former Old Town resident who knows lives in Washington D.C.

"I don't come to work afraid everyday. It's not an immediate concern, but it's clearly been demonstrated that this can happen anywhere," said University of Maine professor, Bill Davids.

"Of course mental health is a big issue, and I think that's the leading thing. Bullying, too," said Audrey Bowman, a senior at Camden Hills Regional High School.

Talking about how to stay safe. Executive Director of Safety and Security says communication is key when it comes to their procedures here at Husson University if there is a shooting situation.

"I see no benefit not talking about it," said Raymond Bessette.

A retired Deputy Chief of the Maine State Police, Bessette has made safety a priority for four years on the campus.

"We have dialogue with our students about it so should there be an act of aggression on our campus, they have something to work from."

Signs about the run, hide, fight method are in every classroom. Remain calm and run to a safe area. If you can't escape, hide in a room or area that can be locked or barricaded. If you can't escape and can't hide, then fight. Act aggressively, work to incapacitate the shooter by trying to knock the weapon from their hands.

"If someone is at an open area at a sporting event, then by all means they need to run to a safe location and seek cover or concealment and once you're in a safe location, call 911 and provide as much information as possible," said Bessette.