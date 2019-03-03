Local restaurants participating in Maine Restaurant Week

Five restaurants in Bangor are participating in the annual Maine Resturant Week.

Seadog Brewing Company, Novio's Bistro, Pepino's, The Tarratine, and Timber Kitchen and Bar are all apart of Maine Resturant Week...

During the first week in March participating restaurants come up with a special menu and prices just for the event.

Maine Restaurant Week's goal is to help boosts business during winter.

"We are so proud to be apart of Maine Restaurant Week. We have been a part of it since day one and we love the beginning of March because every year it is part of what we do and we have our wonderful menu set up from our executive chef right inside the menu itself. So, come on over and check it out because it is something you don't want to miss."

Participating restaurants are open daily.