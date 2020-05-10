Local restaurant offers car side Mother's Day brunch

With a number of restaurants closed down, Mother's Day seems to be missing a little something this year. Well the folks with Blaze in Bangor are trying to fill that with a traditional, car side, Mother's Day brunch.

"It's a brand new business model essentially, you know with the current regulations and restrictions. We're really just doing whatever we can to try and stay afloat, and move forward in a positive way. And people seem to be responding well so that's really encouraging," said Fai Litman, Blaze Manager.

"They can go and pick up there food they don't have to cook or clean up the dishes afterwards. Sitting in a car together might not be everyone's ideal of a Mother's Day but a lot of families put there would really love to have that opportunity to just be together and go out and have some good food and good drinks and enjoy each other's company," said Litman.

As restaurants continue to innovate, Blaze is offering more and more of these pop up events to offer safe, reliable take out.

"And that's what we're doing right now is adapting and running pop up events and really just doing whatever we can to keep the train rolling you know? We're still here, we still care and we're doing what we can to make everyone happy," said Litman.

For information on future pop up events, you can check out Blaze Bangor on Facebook.