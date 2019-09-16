Local residents share photos from Farmington explosion scene

Firefighters responded for the report of propane around 8:30 Monday morning. Officials have confirmed that one firefighter was killed, and 5 others taken to the hospital, along with one civilian.

The explosion happened at 313 Farmington Falls Road, which is also Route 2. The building is the central office for LEAP Inc., which provides support for people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

The LEAP building was a few months old.

According to planning board records, it looks like the LEAP building was a home that had been renovated to be the organization's central office and training space.

Pictures from the scene showed a building in ruins.

Witnesses reported seeing rubble everywhere and smoke in the sky.