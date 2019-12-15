Local recovery group raises money for services

A local recovery group held a raffle outside Shaw's in Bangor to give greater access to those struggling against substance abuse.

Maine Recovery Corps offered three gift baskets as the raffle prizes. The group views fundraising efforts like these as important to help those in need.

"It's really important for the community to rally around substance use desirer and those affected by it because even if it's not you, it could affect a loved one because they're out there. People are struggling, people are surviving, they're thriving, they're in recovery. I think we do a lot of work spreading the message that substance abuse disorder is prominent in our community, but I don't think we do a lot of effort spreading the message of hope and recovery because it's out there, people are doing it every day," Jessica Shaw, Maine Recovery Corps Recovery Coach.

To get in contact with Maine Recovery Corps, you can reach out to Recovery Coach Jessica Shaw on Facebook.