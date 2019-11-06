Local radio station camps out to fight hunger

Ending hunger in the state- that's the goal of one local radio station.

92 Moose Morning Show and B-98.5 are camping out to end hunger from Tuesday, November 5th to Saturday, November 9th at noontime.

Their campsite is located in the Sam's Club parking lot in Augusta.

They are taking cash donations and non-perishable food items.

The food donations are going towards the Capital Region Salvation Army.

Matt James, Host, 92 Moose Morning Show, said, "Food security is a big deal in our area. 1 out of 5 kids go to school without enough to eat. 20% of our kids go to bed at night without only having that one full meal at school and we want to put an end to it. People that show up here and thank us for what we are doing are remarkable but I tell everybody don't thank us for what we are doing. We are holding microphones and living in cameras but it's the community showing up here. They're bringing the food, they're bringing the money. It's the community that's ending hunger."

At last check, they had raised $5,000.

Donations can be dropped off at any time during the day.

The money is going to be distributed through the United Way of the Kennebec Valley to about 30 Central Maine food banks.