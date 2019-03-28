Public safety experts offer advice in wake of Wednesday's threat at Bangor schools

The 13-year old student accused of a social media threat that prompted lockdowns Wedneday at schools in Bangor and Orono is now in the custody of a parent.

The boy was arrested and charged with terrorizing.

We're told the teen was released based on the conditions that he can't use a cell phone or social media without permission.

He's also not allowed on Bangor schools property without permission.

Alyssa Thurlow spoke with some local experts on what parents can do to ensure the safety of their kids, especially when it comes to social media.

Wednesday's events at Orono and Bangor schools caused alarm for all involved.

Bangor school officials say they are currently reviewing their safety procedures in light of what took place.

Officials say anonymous threats on social media can be difficult to sometimes manage.

However, for those facing potential violence, it's important to cooperate.

"For those involved in the incident, it is really important to remain as calm as possible and wait until you get information from someone in authority," explained Executive Director of Safety and Security at Husson University, Raymond Bessette. "If you're perpetuating information from which you do not know firsthand to be true, it can sometimes exacerbate the situation."

In the wake of events Wednesday, Bangor school officials released a letter to all parents.

In it, officials say they realize improvements are needed in the Comprehensive Emergency Plan, including clarifying to parents the two types of lockdowns for future reference.

"When they have a hard threat, the ultimate responsibility is to make sure that everyone in that building is safe which means that no one is going in or out of that building until they get get additional information or they make sure that the threat has been mitigated," said Bessette. "In a soft lockdown, folks are prohibited from going into a building, yet if students have a guardian who arrives at the building and wants to leave the building, in a soft lockdown they will let a student leave with a guardian."

Officials say communication regarding an incidient is provided once a lockdown has been initiated.

We're told details of a threat are not always released until facts are verified.

Public Safety Officials say there's a lot of reasons for that, that's why trying to staying calm in an emergency is so crucial.

"There may be times where it's possible that the person causing the distress is actually within the community itself, and so you have to allow the authorities time to do what it is they need to do," said Bessette.

Dr. David Prescott is a clinical psychologist who says there are some simple things parents can do to help monitor their child's social media activity. And as a safety reminder, officials say if you see something, say something.

"Tell someone early in the process and then if you are the person who receives the information, be it the parent, or somebody in position of authority, you want to thank the person for doing that," said Prescott.