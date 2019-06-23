Local program that provides rides for cancer patients looking for volunteer drivers

A program that helps local cancer patients struggling to get to treatments and appointments needs some help itself.

The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves.

In 2018, in the state of Maine the American Cancer Society served 162 patients with 1,438 rides through Road To Recovery and other transportation partners. This program provide crucial access to care for Maine residents.

Depending on individual needs and driver availability, the program will coordinate a ride with an American Cancer Society volunteer driver, coordinate a ride with a local organization that has partnered to provide transportation or refer patients to a local resource for help.

Patients must be traveling to a cancer-related medical appointment.

Other eligibility requirements may apply. For example, a caregiver may need to accompany a patient who cannot walk without help, or is under age 18.

It can take several business days to coordinate a ride, so call us at 1-800-227-2345 well in advance of your appointment date. You can also check the website www.cancer.org for more information.