Local program aimed at reducing opioid prescribing goes into effect statewide

A local program aimed at promoting safer treatment of chronic pain and reducing patient dependence on opioids is now going to be used statewide.

Since 2013, the Schmidt Institute's Controlled Substance Stewardship Program, or CSS, has been in effect at PCHC.

We're told it's resulted in a 77 percent reduction in overall opioid prescribing at PCHC facilities.

CSS works with providers on policies around evidence-based prescribing and management of opioids.

Dr. Noah Nesin, Chief Medical Officer for PCHC says, "These drugs have very significant risks associated with them, no evidence of benefits for any cause of chronic pain and for the common reasons that they're prescribed there's good evidence that they don't work. So, there's really compelling reasons to get people off these medications and on to treatments that really do work."

Larry Clifford of the Schmidt Institute says, "We actually have an ambitious goal through this program of bringing, hard to say how much time it will take, but actually bringing opioid prescribing down to zero."

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is sponsoring the program's statewide expansion.