Local police department helping seniors, disabled residents amid COVID-19 outbreak

Many police departments in our area check in on the elderly population or those who live with disabilities quite often.

Now, some are doing that more often due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says about a few weeks ago he started reaching out by phone to those in his community to see how they were doing.

Since many services are shut down, Greeley says it’s the least he can do.

‘Sometimes the conversation lasts 60 seconds and they just thank me for calling, and other times they want to talk for a long time, and that's okay too. On one occasion, a man did tell me he was experiencing some problems and then we took steps to get him the help he needed. That's really all we're doing. We're letting people know that we're there, and being the liaison to help them get services, if they in fact need something more than we can provide,” said Greeley.

Greeley says he will continue to make these calls.

If you or someone you know is in need, you can give them a call at 843-5442.

Greeley adds that if he cannot help you directly, he will put you in contact with an organization that can.

