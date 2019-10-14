Local pizza joint giving back during National Pizza Month

It's National Pizza Month and Jason's New York Style Pizza wants you to help them celebrate.

All month long they're offering different promotions and Tuesday is focused on giving back.

Jason's will give a portion of their pizza profits back to the Bangor Humane Society.

One dollar from large pizzas ordered, 50 cents for mediums and 25 cents for smalls will be donated.

You can also give a little extra by dropping some funds in any of the jars placed around the restaurants.

Manager Zachary Black says, "We survive on our customers so people in the community coming to us to keep our business thriving so it's our turn to give back and donate to the animal shelter because the animals need it and they're always looking for donations."

The promotion will be available at both the Bangor and Brewer locations.

To keep up with other promotions the local pizza joint is offering, you can visit their Facebook Page.