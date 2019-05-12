Local photographer gives back to Hampden family on Mother's Day

A local photographer spent Mother's Day helping a family in Hampden.

Danielle Pease of Danielle Pease Photography held a photo session fundraiser at Hampden Academy to help David Smith and his family.

Anyone who donated just $60 received a free photography session on a future date.

"Dave Smith has a brain condition that leads to rapid dementia, and he has to stop working," explained Monica Ray of Danielle Pease Photography. "So, we wanted to raise money. Danielle and I have boys that go to school with his son so, we're pretty close and we want to just help because we can."

So far, they have raised over $500 for the Smith family.

Their hope is to raise $2,000.

If you could not make it to Sunday's session donations are still being accepted.

To learn how to donated head to her Facebook page- Danielle Pease Photography or call (207) 944-5823.

