Local pet supply store adapts to continue providing for furry friends

More people are spending time with their pets as they practice social distance to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

One local business is committed to keeping those pets happy and healthy.

Pet food and other supplies are available at The Loyal Biscuit’s six locations.

Doors are still open but the owners ask customers to limit their time in the store.

You can now also call ahead with your order, pay over the phone, or do your shopping online and pick up in store or curbside.

Their phone number is (207) 594-5269 followed by the store extension.

They are also offering limited delivery services for those unable to leave their home.

Co-owner Heidi Neal says she's glad they can keep providing for their furry friends.

“Pets are a huge part of everybody's life that have them. Sixty-nine percent of American households have animals. So for us to be able to remain open and provide the service and be able to feed peoples pets is hugely important.“

They say customers can rest easy knowing that their supplies are well stocked with recent deliveries and their distributor is not experiencing any delays.