Local pet store donates more than 10,000 pounds of food to area shelters

A local pet store has gone above and beyond to provide for shelters all over the state.

Loyal Biscuit Company donated over 10,000 pounds of dog and cat food to five area shelters.

Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County, PAWS Animal Adoption Center, Humane Society Waterville Area, Kennebec Valley Humane Society and The SPCA of Hancock County received the giant delivery of food.

This donation was possible by three events.

Loyal Biscuit has six stores and has been in business for 10 years and says one of their missions is to help animals in need.

Heidi Neal, Co-owner, said, "It's amazing. You can just see how much the shelters need this food. I have had hugs from people I don't know, I've had people cry. It's been really great. For example, the food that we donated to Pope Memorial, that will last them 250 days in terms of feeding their dogs. That's incredible and just something that really makes a difference for them over there."

Heidi says they will continue to help local shelters and the animals for years to come.